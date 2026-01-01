Vivien Rujder

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
26 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Pelikan Blue
(2023)
7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book
(2024)
0.0
Rise of the Raven
(2025)
Rise of the Raven
Drama, History
2025, Hungary
7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Family
2024, Hungary / Netherlands
8.1
Pelikan Blue
Kék Pelikan
Animation, Documentary
2023, Hungary
