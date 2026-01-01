Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Vivien Rujder Vivien Rujder
Kinoafisha Persons Vivien Rujder

Vivien Rujder

Vivien Rujder

Date of Birth
26 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Pelikan Blue 8.1
Pelikan Blue (2023)
I Accidentally Wrote a Book 7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book (2024)
Rise of the Raven 0.0
Rise of the Raven (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rise of the Raven
Rise of the Raven
Drama, History 2025, Hungary
I Accidentally Wrote a Book 7.5
I Accidentally Wrote a Book Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Family 2024, Hungary / Netherlands
Pelikan Blue 8.1
Pelikan Blue Kék Pelikan
Animation, Documentary 2023, Hungary
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more