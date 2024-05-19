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Poster of My Sunshine
6.3
Kinoafisha Films My Sunshine
6.3

My Sunshine

, 2024
Boku no ohisama
France, Japan / Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of My Sunshine
6.3

Synopsis

On a small Japanese island, life revolves around the changing seasons. Winter is time for ice hockey at school, but Takuya isn’t too thrilled about it. His real interest lies in Sakura, a figure skating rising star from Tokyo, for whom he starts to develop a genuine fascination. Coach and former champion Arakawa, spots potential in Takuya, and decides to mentor him to form a duo with Sakura for an upcoming competition. As winter persists, feelings grow, and the two children form an harmonious bond. But even the first snow eventually melts away.

Cast

Keitatsu Koshiyama
Takuya
Kiara Takanashi
Sousuke Ikematsu
Sousuke Ikematsu
Arakawa
Ryûya Wakaba
Igarashi
Yunho
Kôsei
Maho Yamada
Mikami Maho
Kiara Nakanishi
Sakura
Tsugu Sasaki
Director Hiroshi Okuyama
Writer Hiroshi Okuyama
Composer Ryosei Sato
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 20 December 2024
World premiere 19 May 2024
Release date
16 January 2025 Brazil 12
25 December 2024 France
1 January 2025 Hong Kong I
13 September 2024 Japan
6 March 2025 Netherlands 12
31 December 2025 South Korea ALL
20 September 2024 Taiwan 0+
21 November 2024 Thailand G
Worldwide Gross $533,102
Production Asahi Shimbun, CNC Aide aux cinémas du monde - Institut Français, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Boku no ohisama, My Sunshine, Napsugaram, Sol de Inverno, Η ηλιαχτίδα μου, Мое слънце, Моё солнышко, ぼくのお日さま, 我心裡的太陽, 溜進我心的陽光

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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