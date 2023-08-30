Menu
Poster of Kangdaniel: My Parade
Рейтинги
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Kinoafisha Films Kangdaniel: My Parade

Kangdaniel: My Parade

Kangdaniel: My Parade 18+
Synopsis

Following his explosive career as a member of one of Korea’s hottest K-pop groups, Kang Daniel has chosen to walk down a path all his own. His debut as a solo artist may have been delayed due to circumstances outside of his control, but it was during this time that Kang Daniel explored and discovered his true colors as an artist. With the release of his first full album, Kang Daniel stands before fans once again with “FIRST PARADE,” his first solo concert in Seoul that also marks the start of an epic world tour. This concert documentary film chronicles Daniel’s time in the rehearsal room, his stripped back and natural self with the people closest to him, and a glimpse into his mindset and resolve through heartfelt interviews. As we cheer for Kang Daniel on his path of transforming his dreams into reality, we soon find ourselves cheering for our own journeys as well. Here’s to KANG DANIEL, here’s to MY PARADE.
Kangdaniel: My Parade - trailer with russian subtitles
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 August 2023
Release date
26 September 2024 Russia Кинологистика
30 August 2023 Ireland G
30 August 2023 South Korea 12
Worldwide Gross $102,890
Production Wys En Scene
Also known as
Kangdaniel: My Parade, Kang Daniel: My Parade, Kangdaniel: Spectacolul meu, Кан Даниэль: Мой парад
Director
Jaeseok Park
Cast
Daniel Kang
8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.1 IMDb
Kangdaniel: My Parade - trailer with russian subtitles
