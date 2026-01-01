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Poster of The Ballad of Narayama
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Ballad of Narayama
7.9

The Ballad of Narayama

, 1983
Narayama bushikô
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Ballad of Narayama
7.9

Synopsis

In a small village in a valley everyone who reaches the age of 70 must leave the village and go to a certain mountain top to die. If anyone should refuse they would disgrace their family. Old Orin is 69. This winter it is her turn to go to the mountain. But first she must make sure that her eldest son Tatsuhei finds a wife.

Cast

Ken Ogata
Tatsuhei
Sumiko Sakamoto
Orin
Tonpei Hidari
Risuke
Aki Takejô
Tamayan
Shôichi Ozawa
Katsuzô
Fujio Tokita
Fujio Tokita
Jinsaku
Sanshô Shinsui
Zeniya no Tadayan
Seiji Kurasaki
Kesakichi
Junko Takada
Matsuyan
Mitsuko Baishō
Oei
Taiji Tonoyama
Nenji Kobayashi
Director Shohei Imamura
Writer Shohei Imamura, Shichirô Fukazawa
Composer Shinichirô Ikebe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 29 April 1983
Release date
28 September 1983 France TP
29 April 1983 Hong Kong
29 April 1983 Japan
1 November 1983 Netherlands 6
26 October 1984 Portugal M/16
30 October 1999 South Korea 18
9 July 1984 Spain 12
Production Toei Company
Also known as
Narayama bushikô, The Ballad of Narayama, La balada de Narayama, Balladen om Narayama, 楢山節考, A Balada de Narayama, La ballade de Narayama, Bài Ca Về Núi Narayama, Balada o Narajami, Balada o Narayami, Ballad of Mt. Nara, Ballada o Narayamie, Die Ballade von Narayama, La ballata di Narayama, Legenda apie Narajamą, Narajama balladája, Narajaman balladi, Narayama Türküsü, Η μπαλλάντα του Ναραγιάμα, Балада за Нараяма, Легенда о Нараяме, 楢山节考, Narayama-bushi kô, De Ballade van Narayama, Narayama bushikō, Легенда о Нарайяме

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review

Quotes

Risuke Hey Tsune! You guys tossed the dead baby in my paddy!
Tsune Sure did. I figured that in Stinker's paddy, the stench would make it rot quicker... so I went out of my way to do you a favor. Be grateful.
Risuke Who needs fertilizer like that? That was your brother, wasn't it?
Tsune Wasn't my fault.
Risuke You thought it'd be a girl, but you got a boy. Serves you right!
Tsune You moron! You were almost thrown away yourself.
Risuke You too. Same goes for all the yakkos in the village!
Tsune Man you stink! If the next one's a boy, I'll go to your stinking paddy... and toss it there...
Risuke I don't want... fertilizer like that...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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