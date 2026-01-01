Risuke Hey Tsune! You guys tossed the dead baby in my paddy!

Tsune Sure did. I figured that in Stinker's paddy, the stench would make it rot quicker... so I went out of my way to do you a favor. Be grateful.

Risuke Who needs fertilizer like that? That was your brother, wasn't it?

Tsune Wasn't my fault.

Risuke You thought it'd be a girl, but you got a boy. Serves you right!

Tsune You moron! You were almost thrown away yourself.

Risuke You too. Same goes for all the yakkos in the village!

Tsune Man you stink! If the next one's a boy, I'll go to your stinking paddy... and toss it there...