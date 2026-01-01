Risuke
Hey Tsune! You guys tossed the dead baby in my paddy!
Tsune
Sure did. I figured that in Stinker's paddy, the stench would make it rot quicker... so I went out of my way to do you a favor. Be grateful.
Risuke
Who needs fertilizer like that? That was your brother, wasn't it?
Tsune
Wasn't my fault.
Risuke
You thought it'd be a girl, but you got a boy. Serves you right!
Tsune
You moron! You were almost thrown away yourself.
Risuke
You too. Same goes for all the yakkos in the village!
Tsune
Man you stink! If the next one's a boy, I'll go to your stinking paddy... and toss it there...
Risuke
I don't want... fertilizer like that...