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About
Filmography
Mitsuko Baishō
Mitsuko Baishō
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuko Baishō
Mitsuko Baishō
Mitsuko Baishō
Date of Birth
22 November 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Naoki Hanzawa
(2013)
7.9
The Ballad of Narayama
(1983)
7.8
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams
(1990)
Filmography
7.4
Gannibal
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2022, Japan
6.4
Roppongi Class
Drama, ,
2022, Japan
6.3
Der grosse Sommer
Der grosse Sommer
Comedy
2016, Switzerland
8.2
Naoki Hanzawa
Drama,
2013, Japan
6.9
Tales from Earthsea
Tales of Earthsea / Gedo senki
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Anime
2006, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
By Player
Sanmon yakusha
Romantic, Drama
2000, Japan
7.4
The Eel
Unagi
Drama
1996, Japan
6.9
A Last Note
Gogo no Yuigon-jo
Drama
1995, Japan
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