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Mitsuko Baishō Mitsuko Baishō
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuko Baishō

Mitsuko Baishō

Mitsuko Baishō

Date of Birth
22 November 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Naoki Hanzawa 8.2
Naoki Hanzawa (2013)
The Ballad of Narayama 7.9
The Ballad of Narayama (1983)
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams 7.8
Akira Kurosawa's Dreams / Dreams (1990)

Filmography

Gannibal 7.4
Gannibal
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2022, Japan
Roppongi Class 6.4
Roppongi Class
Drama, , 2022, Japan
Der grosse Sommer 6.3
Der grosse Sommer Der grosse Sommer
Comedy 2016, Switzerland
Naoki Hanzawa 8.2
Naoki Hanzawa
Drama, 2013, Japan
Tales from Earthsea 6.9
Tales from Earthsea Tales of Earthsea / Gedo senki
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Anime 2006, Japan
Watch trailer
By Player 6.9
By Player Sanmon yakusha
Romantic, Drama 2000, Japan
The Eel 7.4
The Eel Unagi
Drama 1996, Japan
A Last Note 6.9
A Last Note Gogo no Yuigon-jo
Drama 1995, Japan
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