Non Compos Mentis
Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Cast
Director Paul Schrader
Writer Paul Schrader
Film details
Production year 0
Production Cardinal North Entertainment
Also known as
Non Compos Mentis, Not of Sound Mind
Updated 18 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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