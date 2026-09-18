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Kinoafisha Films Non Compos Mentis

Non Compos Mentis

Non Compos Mentis
Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+

Cast

Caleb Landry Jones
Caleb Landry Jones
Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Director Paul Schrader
Writer Paul Schrader
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 0
Production Cardinal North Entertainment
Also known as
Non Compos Mentis, Not of Sound Mind

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 18 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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