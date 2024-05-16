Interesting facts
The cast comprises four directors in acting roles, with Altaf Salim in the lead role as Aromal, Lal Jose as Ambili's father, Jude Anthany Joseph as Inspector Benny, and Ajai Vasudev playing Rajesh.
|7 June 2024
|Great Britain
|12A
|24 May 2024
|India
|U
|31 May 2024
|Ireland
|12A
|16 May 2024
|UAE
|TBC
The cast comprises four directors in acting roles, with Altaf Salim in the lead role as Aromal, Lal Jose as Ambili's father, Jude Anthany Joseph as Inspector Benny, and Ajai Vasudev playing Rajesh.