Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mandakini
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Mandakini
6.9

Mandakini

, 2024
Mandakini
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Mandakini
6.9

Cast

Althaf Salim
Aromal
Anarkali Marikar
Ambili
Ganapathi S. Poduval
Sujith Vasu
Aswathy Sreekanth
AjithaKutty Akhil
Ajai Vasudev
Manoj
Priya Prakash Varrier
Chinju
Saritha Kukku
Rajalakshmi
Jude Anthany Joseph
Benny
Jaffer Idukki
Sukeshan
Jeo Baby
Lal Jose
Sudevan
Director Vinod Leela
Writer Shiju M Bhaskar, Shalu
Composer Bibin Ashok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 May 2024
Release date
7 June 2024 Great Britain 12A
24 May 2024 India U
31 May 2024 Ireland 12A
16 May 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 300,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $84,316
Production Spire Productions
Also known as
Mandakini

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The cast comprises four directors in acting roles, with Altaf Salim in the lead role as Aromal, Lal Jose as Ambili's father, Jude Anthany Joseph as Inspector Benny, and Ajai Vasudev playing Rajesh.

Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more