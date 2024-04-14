Russia's invasion of Ukraine finds Alina in Irpien, near Kiev. She is alone, with her leg in a cast after recent surgery. She manages to escape with her cat from a bombed and cut off city in one of the last evacuation groups. She reaches a cottage in a nearby village where her parents are stuck. For the first weeks they try to live normally. Her mother conducts online classes, her father takes care of his cats and the animals in the neighborhood, Alina records current events with her camera. However, the front is getting closer and closer, and they have to make a decision – to stay or to run away? When the neighbors leave their homes, Alina and her parents, under the cover of the night, hurry to pack. At the very last minute, the father decides to stay...

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