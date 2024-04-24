Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cadi
Poster of Cadi
Poster of Cadi
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Cadi

Cadi

Cadi 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

During the period of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, a woman who reluctantly went to a gloomy Istanbul mansion as a bride, and the mysterious owner of the mansion, will go on a journey to the dark secrets of the past together.

Cadi - trailer
Cadi  trailer
Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 April 2024
Release date
2 May 2024 Azerbaijan
26 April 2024 Turkey 16+
17 October 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $811,738
Production Net Image, WOW STUDIOS
Also known as
Cadi, Cadı
Director
Erman Bostan
Cast
Buse Meral
Furkan Andıç
Furkan Andıç
Cengiz Orhonlu
Yagiz Ata Dinçer
Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

TEYUB SHARIFOV 26 April 2024, 21:36
Отличный фильм, посмотрел его в Стамбуле (Турция) на премьере. Всем рекомендую, так как фильм раскрывает вопросы касаемо личности человека и как… Read more…
Film Trailers All trailers
Cadi - trailer
Cadi Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more