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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Krasnye lenty
6.9
Krasnye lenty
, 2024
Krasnye lenty
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.9
Krasnye lenty
Trailer
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Cast
Miroslava Smirnova
Roman Komarov
Denis Mamaev
Igor Ivanov
Anastasiya Zhilonova
Vasiliy Andreev
Igor Ivanov
Alyona Kishenko
Sofya Nosonova
Natalya Salomatina
Alisa Selivanova
Elizaveta Sukocheva
Director
Dmitriy Belosohov
Writer
Dmitriy Belosohov
,
Vladimir Litvinov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 2 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
9 May 2024
Release date
9 May 2024
Russia
СБ Фильм
Worldwide Gross
$21,572
Production
Connect Film
Also known as
Krasnye lenty, Punased lindid, Красные ленты
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
5.4
IMDb
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Krasnye lenty
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1
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