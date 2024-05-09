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Poster of Krasnye lenty
6.9
Krasnye lenty - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Krasnye lenty
6.9

Krasnye lenty

, 2024
Krasnye lenty
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Krasnye lenty
6.9
Krasnye lenty - Trailer
Krasnye lenty  Trailer

Cast

Miroslava Smirnova
Roman Komarov
Denis Mamaev
Igor Ivanov
Igor Ivanov
Anastasiya Zhilonova
Vasiliy Andreev
Igor Ivanov
Alyona Kishenko
Sofya Nosonova
Natalya Salomatina
Alisa Selivanova
Elizaveta Sukocheva
Director Dmitriy Belosohov
Writer Dmitriy Belosohov, Vladimir Litvinov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 May 2024
Release date
9 May 2024 Russia СБ Фильм
Worldwide Gross $21,572
Production Connect Film
Also known as
Krasnye lenty, Punased lindid, Красные ленты

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Krasnye lenty - Trailer
Krasnye lenty Trailer
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