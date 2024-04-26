Cast
Baljit Singh Balli
College Boy
Raghavv Bbhanot
Salesman at jewellery shop
Gurmeet Kumar
Junior Artist
Cast and Crew
Director
Amar Hundal, Gurjeet Hundal
Writer
Amar Hundal, Gurjeet Hundal, Ryan Khan, Gurdeep Manalia
Composer
Kevin Roy George
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
26 April 2024
Release date
|17 May 2024
|Great Britain
|
|15
|26 April 2024
|India
|
|
|26 April 2024
|UAE
|
|TBC
Worldwide Gross
$3,308
Production
Amar Hundal Films, Liv Lyf Films, Oat Film Production