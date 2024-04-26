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Poster of Furteela
8.5
Kinoafisha Films Furteela
8.5

Furteela

, 2024
Furteela
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Furteela
8.5

Cast

Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur
Jassie Gill
Navdeesh Arora
Prem
Baljit Singh Balli
College Boy
Raghavv Bbhanot
Salesman at jewellery shop
Gurmeet Kumar
Junior Artist
Harsimran Oberoi
Sukh
Kavi Singh
Chandu
Manpreet Singh
Harjeet
Vandana Singh
Jazz
Director Amar Hundal, Gurjeet Hundal
Writer Amar Hundal, Gurjeet Hundal, Ryan Khan, Gurdeep Manalia
Composer Kevin Roy George
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 April 2024
Release date
17 May 2024 Great Britain 15
26 April 2024 India
26 April 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $3,308
Production Amar Hundal Films, Liv Lyf Films, Oat Film Production
Also known as
Furteela

Film rating

8.5
Rate 15 votes
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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