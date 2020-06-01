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Poster of Midwife
Kinoafisha Films Midwife

Midwife

, 2020
Polozna
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Midwife

Synopsis

In 1943 Stanislawa Leszczynska was arrested by gestapo as a result of helping Lodz ghetto prisoners and sent down to concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau together with her three children. There she went through the dreadful trial. Stanislawa worked as a midwife facing inhuman conditions, on the edge of exhaustion, she delivered 3000 labors not loosing any child - Her name - as one of four outstanding Polish women of the last century - was placed on Life and Changing the Nation Goblet sacrificed by Polish women in Jasna Gora Monastery. What was the secret of this extraordinary woman? Where did her strength came from? Why even facing death she has never lost faith in what she was doing?

Cast

Monika Malachowska
Lector
Anna Normank
Lector
Hanna Polk
Lector
Maria Stachurska
Lector
Danuta Stenka
Lector
Director Maria Stachurska
Writer Maria Stachurska
Composer Michal Lorenc
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 June 2020
Release date
1 June 2020 Poland
Production Square Film Studio, Narodowe Centrum Kultury, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Polozna, Midwife, Położna, The Midwife

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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