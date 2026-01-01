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Poster of YA idu domoy
3.3
Kinoafisha Films YA idu domoy
3.3

YA idu domoy

, 2024
YA idu domoy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of YA idu domoy
3.3
Director Vladislav Rytkov
Writer Vladislav Rytkov, Andrey Yashchenko
Composer Damir Mukhamediyarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $22,419
Production Masterskaya
Also known as
YA idu domoy, Я иду домой

Film rating

3.3
Rate 11 votes
1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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