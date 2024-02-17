Menu
Poster of The Visitor
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Visitor

The Visitor

The Visitor 18+
Synopsis

London, today. A refugee washes up naked in a suitcase on the bank of the Thames. The enigmatic, sexually fluid stranger introduces himself to a bourgeois, upper class family. He is invited to stay on as an employee. The Visitor soon seduces each member of the family in a series of explicit sexual encounters. He will turn their world upside down as they are able to redefine themselves in new, radical ways.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 February 2024
Release date
20 February 2025 Brazil 18
5 December 2024 Germany 18
Production Apolitical
Also known as
The Visitor, Gość, Le visiteur, O Intruso, Посетитель, 訪客
Director
Bruce La Bruce
Cast
Bishop Black
Macklin Kowal
Amy Kingsmill
Ray Filar
Kurtis Lincoln
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
