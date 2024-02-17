London, today. A refugee washes up naked in a suitcase on the bank of the Thames. The enigmatic, sexually fluid stranger introduces himself to a bourgeois, upper class family. He is invited to stay on as an employee. The Visitor soon seduces each member of the family in a series of explicit sexual encounters. He will turn their world upside down as they are able to redefine themselves in new, radical ways.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere17 February 2024
Release date
20 February 2025
Brazil
18
5 December 2024
Germany
18
ProductionApolitical
Also known as
The Visitor, Gość, Le visiteur, O Intruso, Посетитель, 訪客