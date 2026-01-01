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Mis ganas ganan, la historia de Elena Huelva
7.8
Mis ganas ganan, la historia de Elena Huelva
, 2024
Mis ganas ganan, la historia de Elena Huelva
Spain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.8
Cast
Aitana
Self
Manuel Carrasco
Self
Eva González
Self
Elena Huelva
Self
Toñi Moreno
Self
Emi Huelva
Self
Director
José Luis Hernández Arango
Writer
José Luis Hernández Arango
Composer
Miguel Rivera
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Worldwide Gross
$41,849
Production
Toma2 Media
Also known as
Mis ganas ganan, la historia de Elena Huelva, Mis ganas ganan. La historia de Elena Huelva
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
15
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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