Based on a major exhibition at the Ashmolean in Oxford, Tokyo Stories spans 400 years of incredibly dynamic art – ranging from the delicate woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige, to Pop Art posters, contemporary photography, Manga, film, and brand-new artworks that were created on the streets. The exhibition was a smash-hit five-star success and brought a younger and more diverse audience to the museum. The film uses the exhibition as a launchpad to travel to Tokyo itself, and explore the art and artists of the city more fully. A beautifully illustrated and richly detailed film, looking at a city which has undergone constant destruction and renewal over its 400-year history, resulting in one of the most vibrant and interesting cities on the planet…
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere23 May 2023
Release date
16 October 2023
Czechia
12+
23 May 2023
Great Britain
Worldwide Gross$58,148
ProductionAtomicTV
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Tokyo Stories, Historias de Tokio, Tokió művészete