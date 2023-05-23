Menu
Exhibition on Screen: Tokyo Stories

Synopsis

Based on a major exhibition at the Ashmolean in Oxford, Tokyo Stories spans 400 years of incredibly dynamic art – ranging from the delicate woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige, to Pop Art posters, contemporary photography, Manga, film, and brand-new artworks that were created on the streets. The exhibition was a smash-hit five-star success and brought a younger and more diverse audience to the museum. The film uses the exhibition as a launchpad to travel to Tokyo itself, and explore the art and artists of the city more fully. A beautifully illustrated and richly detailed film, looking at a city which has undergone constant destruction and renewal over its 400-year history, resulting in one of the most vibrant and interesting cities on the planet…
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 May 2023
Release date
16 October 2023 Czechia 12+
23 May 2023 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $58,148
Production AtomicTV
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Tokyo Stories, Historias de Tokio, Tokió művészete
Director
David Bickerstaff
Cast
David Bickerstaff
Clare Pollard
Lena Fritsch
Daido Moriyama
Mohri Yuko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
