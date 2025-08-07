Menu
Atel-Matel
Comedy
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross
$876,587
Production
Chegery Company, Kinokompaniya Temp
Also known as
Atel Matel, Атель Матель
Director
Igor Bagaturiya
Cast
Yan Tsapnik
Anastasiya Panina
Yusup Omarov
Stas Kostyushkin
Aslan Bizhoev
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Atel-Matel
7.4
Bad Times at the El Royale
(2018)
7.4
The Florida Project
(2017)
7.8
The Grand Budapest Hotel
(2014)
5.8
Maid in Manhattan
(2002)
7.0
Four Rooms
(1995)
Film rating
6.5
Rate
24
votes
5.3
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2533
In the Comedy genre
659
In films of Russia
319
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 300 ₽
Tomorrow
from 350 ₽
26 September
from 350 ₽
27 September
from 350 ₽
28 September
from 350 ₽
29 September
from 300 ₽
30 September
from 300 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
Ирина Юрьевна
16 August 2025, 20:19
Были с семьей этим летом в Дагестане, нам там все очень понравилось: природа, гостеприимство людей, местные обычаи, костюмы, кухня! Когда увидели…
Read more…
Рамиль Калимулин
11 August 2025, 20:03
Замечательный фильм. Юмор-наш,настоящий без мата и скабрёзности.Смешно,весело ,в хорошем темпе и впервые ,пожалуй ,за последнее время известные песни…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Atel-Matel
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Atel-Matel» now playing
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
1
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Atel-Matel?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Formula kino na Michurinskom
Ramenki
2D
21:35
from 330 ₽
Sinema park Belaya Dacha
Bratislavskaya
2D
22:20
from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
