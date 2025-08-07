Menu
Poster of Atel-Matel
1 poster Tickets from 300 ₽
Going 60
Not going 9
Atel-Matel

Atel-Matel
Tickets from 300 ₽
Going 60
Not going 9
Atel-Matel - trailer
Atel-Matel  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross $876,587
Production Chegery Company, Kinokompaniya Temp
Also known as
Atel Matel, Атель Матель
Director
Igor Bagaturiya
Cast
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Anastasiya Panina
Anastasiya Panina
Yusup Omarov
Yusup Omarov
Stas Kostyushkin
Stas Kostyushkin
Aslan B­izhoev
Aslan B­izhoev
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.5
Rate 24 votes
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2533 In the Comedy genre  659 In films of Russia  319
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula kino na Michurinskom
21:35 from 330 ₽
Sinema park Belaya Dacha
22:20 from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Ирина Юрьевна 16 August 2025, 20:19
Были с семьей этим летом в Дагестане, нам там все очень понравилось: природа, гостеприимство людей, местные обычаи, костюмы, кухня! Когда увидели… Read more…
Рамиль Калимулин 11 August 2025, 20:03
Замечательный фильм. Юмор-наш,настоящий без мата и скабрёзности.Смешно,весело ,в хорошем темпе и впервые ,пожалуй ,за последнее время известные песни… Read more…
Reviews
Film Trailers
Atel-Matel - trailer
Atel-Matel Trailer
Stills

«Atel-Matel» now playing

Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
Formula kino na Michurinskom
Ramenki
2D
21:35 from 330 ₽
Sinema park Belaya Dacha
Bratislavskaya
2D
22:20 from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
