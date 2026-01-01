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Kinoafisha Films This Is What It Feels Like

This Is What It Feels Like

, 2020
This Is What It Feels Like
Great Britain / Drama, Short / 18+

Cast

Rebecca Matthews
Uma
Rita Di Tuccio
Shreya
Sheila Kaur
Tanvi
Shaila Alvarez
Heronimo Sehmi
Aja
Yasmin Ahsanullah
Aishwarya
Patsy Prince
Maya
Kavita Vyas
Bell Girl
Nila Blue
Ayesha
Director Scott Chambers
Writer Scott Chambers, Tom Critch
Composer Greg Birkumshaw
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production year 2020
Production Proportion Productions
Also known as
This Is What It Feels Like

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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