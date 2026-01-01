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This Is What It Feels Like
This Is What It Feels Like
, 2020
This Is What It Feels Like
Great Britain / Drama, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Cast
Rebecca Matthews
Uma
Rita Di Tuccio
Shreya
Sheila Kaur
Tanvi
Shaila Alvarez
Heronimo Sehmi
Aja
Yasmin Ahsanullah
Aishwarya
Patsy Prince
Maya
Kavita Vyas
Bell Girl
Nila Blue
Ayesha
Director
Scott Chambers
Writer
Scott Chambers
,
Tom Critch
Composer
Greg Birkumshaw
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2020
Production
Proportion Productions
Also known as
This Is What It Feels Like
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