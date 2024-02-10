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7.9
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Jutro Tex Jest Sen
7.9
Jutro Tex Jest Sen
, 2024
Jutro Tex Jest Sen
Poland / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.9
Cast
Remigiusz Pater
Artur Gold
Klaudia Lapot
Felicja
Irena Kruchyna
Ewelina
Marcin Maranda
Staszek
Zuzanna Lowiec
Matylda
Marta Grygiel
Klarysa
Rafal Januszczak
Karol
Maria Chilmanowicz Ficek
Mother
Kamila Charazka
Ewa
Kamila Wojtczuk
Julia
Director
Jacek Fuchs
Writer
Jacek Fuchs
Composer
Jacek Fuchs
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
10 February 2024
Release date
10 February 2024
Poland
Also known as
Tomorrow Is Another Dream, Jutro też jest sen
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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