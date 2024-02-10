Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jutro Tex Jest Sen
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Jutro Tex Jest Sen
7.9

Jutro Tex Jest Sen

, 2024
Jutro Tex Jest Sen
Poland / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Jutro Tex Jest Sen
7.9

Cast

Remigiusz Pater
Artur Gold
Klaudia Lapot
Felicja
Irena Kruchyna
Ewelina
Marcin Maranda
Staszek
Zuzanna Lowiec
Matylda
Marta Grygiel
Klarysa
Rafal Januszczak
Karol
Maria Chilmanowicz Ficek
Mother
Kamila Charazka
Ewa
Kamila Wojtczuk
Julia
Director Jacek Fuchs
Writer Jacek Fuchs
Composer Jacek Fuchs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 February 2024
Release date
10 February 2024 Poland
Also known as
Tomorrow Is Another Dream, Jutro też jest sen

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more