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Poster of Bull Run
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Bull Run
6.8

Bull Run

, 2023
Bull Run
Spain / Comedy, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bull Run
6.8

Synopsis

Ana is a filmmaker who gets into crypto trading during the pandemic. Her husband and her father wants her to go to therapy, and Ana decides, as a repair exercise (in desperation), to make a documentary about the bitcoin fever with a producer (more fundamentalist than Michael Saylor), a technical team of new speculators (three to the room) and an economist father (a boomer) who wants to avoid at all costs that his daughter is ruined in a market he does not understand. For him, crypto are the tulip or stamp bubble of the 21st century: a lifelong scam. Ana's story will serve as a trojan horse to delve into the crypto ecosystem through expert testimonials.

Cast

José Antonio Bravo
Miguel Ángel Gonzalez
Self
Max Keiser
Self
Robert Kiyosaki
Self
Stephan Livera
Self
Lorena Ortiz
Self
Monica Taher
Self
Director Ana Ramón Rubio
Writer Ana Ramón Rubio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 June 2023
Release date
26 April 2024 Spain
Budget $380,000
Worldwide Gross $4,488
Production Cosabona Films
Also known as
Bull Run

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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