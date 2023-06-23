Ana is a filmmaker who gets into crypto trading during the pandemic. Her husband and her father wants her to go to therapy, and Ana decides, as a repair exercise (in desperation), to make a documentary about the bitcoin fever with a producer (more fundamentalist than Michael Saylor), a technical team of new speculators (three to the room) and an economist father (a boomer) who wants to avoid at all costs that his daughter is ruined in a market he does not understand. For him, crypto are the tulip or stamp bubble of the 21st century: a lifelong scam. Ana's story will serve as a trojan horse to delve into the crypto ecosystem through expert testimonials.