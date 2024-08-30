Cast
Angélica Chong
Virgin of Guadalupe
Brenda Lorena Garcia
Self
Alejandro Márquez
Servidor
Cast and Crew
Director
Andrés Garrigó, Pablo Moreno
Writer
Andrés Garrigó, Josepmaria Anglès, Javier Ramirez, Josemaría Muñoz
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
30 August 2024
Budget
$500,000
Worldwide Gross
$189,891
Production
Goya Producciones
Also known as
Guadalupe: Madre de la Humanidad, Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity, Guadalupe mère de l'humanité, Guadalupe: Mãe da Humanidade, Maryja. Matka ludzkości