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Poster of Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity
7.9

Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity

, 2024
Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity
Spain / History / 18+
Poster of Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity
7.9

Cast

Mario Alberto
Juan Diego
Karyme Lozano
Self
Angélica Chong
Virgin of Guadalupe
Brenda Lorena Garcia
Self
Alejandro Márquez
Servidor
Director Andrés Garrigó, Pablo Moreno
Writer Andrés Garrigó, Josepmaria Anglès, Javier Ramirez, Josemaría Muñoz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 August 2024
Release date
30 August 2024 Poland
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $189,891
Production Goya Producciones
Also known as
Guadalupe: Madre de la Humanidad, Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity, Guadalupe mère de l'humanité, Guadalupe: Mãe da Humanidade, Maryja. Matka ludzkości

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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