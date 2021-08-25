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Poster of Intensive Life Unit
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Intensive Life Unit
8.0

Intensive Life Unit

, 2021
Jednotka intenzivního zivota
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Intensive Life Unit
8.0

Synopsis

Even though doctors Ondřej and Kateřina look after their patients to the best of their ability, they can’t prevent their death. As heads of palliative care at Prague’s General University Hospital they face the inevitability of the end on a daily basis. Yet what perhaps makes their job harder is the myriad options now open to them to prolong human life – and this at a time when death has become a social taboo. Betraying her special brand of empathy, documentarist Adéla Komrzý demonstrates that, while there’s no good or bad way to die, there’s always a means to improve patients’ quality of life.
Director Adéla Komrzý
Writer Adéla Komrzý
Composer Marek Mrkvicka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 25 August 2021
Release date
2 September 2021 Czechia
Production Nutprodukce, Ceská Televize, FAMU
Also known as
Jednotka intenzivního zivota, Intensive Life Unit, Cuidados intensivos, Oddział Intensywnej Opieki nad Życiem

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 29 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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