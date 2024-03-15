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Poster of Retrospect
8.5
Retrospect - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Retrospect
8.5

Retrospect

, 2023
Retrospect
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Retrospect
8.5
Retrospect - Trailer
Retrospect  Trailer

Synopsis

Left with no choice, Douglas must sort through his toxic relationship, and finally confront his demons - in the afterlife.

Cast

Grace Bozza
Mara
Liam Burke
Douglas
Davis Lennon Clark
Kenneth
Alexandra Lenore
Emily
Laurie Hamfeldt Mahoney
Genie
Director Cornelius Broderick
Writer Craig Cure
Composer Craig Cure, Jo Koffee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 March 2024
Release date
15 March 2024 Bulgaria
Budget $55,000
Production Darkershade Entertainment
Also known as
Retrospect

Film rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Retrospect - Trailer
Retrospect Trailer
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