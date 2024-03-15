Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
8.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Retrospect
8.5
Retrospect
, 2023
Retrospect
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
8.5
Retrospect
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Left with no choice, Douglas must sort through his toxic relationship, and finally confront his demons - in the afterlife.
Expand
Cast
Grace Bozza
Mara
Liam Burke
Douglas
Davis Lennon Clark
Kenneth
Alexandra Lenore
Emily
Laurie Hamfeldt Mahoney
Genie
Director
Cornelius Broderick
Writer
Craig Cure
Composer
Craig Cure
,
Jo Koffee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
15 March 2024
Release date
15 March 2024
Bulgaria
Budget
$55,000
Production
Darkershade Entertainment
Also known as
Retrospect
More
Film rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Retrospect
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree