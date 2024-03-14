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Poster of ErkeBay
Kinoafisha Films ErkeBay

ErkeBay

, 2024
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of ErkeBay

Cast

Aldabek Shalbayev
Aldabek Shalbayev
Murat Bekkozhin
Dariha Kushkimbayқyzy
Erbol Idrisov
Syrym Kashkabaev
Zarina Karmen
Rusul Bauyrzhan
Ashim Ahmetov
Yedil Anarbai
Director Yernar Nurgaliyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 March 2024
Release date
14 March 2024 Kazakhstan
Also known as
ErkeBai, ErkeБай

Film rating

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Best Comedies 
Updated 7 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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