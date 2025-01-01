Menu
Adèle Wismes
Occupation
Actress, Composer

Popular Films

Through the Night 6.4
Through the Night (2023)
My Dog Stupid 6.3
My Dog Stupid (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
Through the Night 6.4
Through the Night Quitter la nuit
Drama 2023, Belgium / Canada / France
My Dog Stupid 6.3
My Dog Stupid Mon chien stupide
Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
