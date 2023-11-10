Menu
Poster of The Quiet Maid
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.1
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Quiet Maid

The Quiet Maid

Calladita 18+
Synopsis

Ana has just arrived from Colombia and is the maid of a luxurious mansion on the Costa Brava, where a family of wealthy art dealers spends their summers. The young woman works tirelessly and without a contract, under the false promise of decent conditions at the end of the summer, if she remains obedient and discreet. When, thanks to the maid of the neighboring house, she discovers her own ways of enjoying the summer, the family decides to fire her. But before leaving, Ana will summon her wit and cunning to find her victory behind the 12 words that open a crypto wallet.
The Quiet Maid - trailer in russian
The Quiet Maid  trailer in russian
Country Spain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 July 2024
World premiere 10 November 2023
Release date
17 May 2024 Spain 16
Worldwide Gross $129,152
Production Calladita Films, Decentralized Pictures, Potenza Producciones
Also known as
Calladita, The Quiet Maid, A csendes szobalány, Milcząca pokojówka, Vaikne teenijanna, Η σιωπηλή καμαριέρα, Опасные тайны горничной
Director
Miguel Faus
Cast
Ariadna Gil
Luis Bermejo
Paula Grimaldo
Pol Hermoso
Violeta Rodríguez
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Film Trailers
The Quiet Maid - trailer in russian
The Quiet Maid Trailer in russian
Stills
