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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Southern Gothic
7.3
Southern Gothic
, 2022
Double Down South
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
7.3
Synopsis
In a world of illegal, high-stakes gambling, Nick owns a run-down plantation house. He is enamored with the smart, tough and charming ace Diana's intent to win big and is determined to stake her.
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Cast
Kim Coates
Nick
Lili Simmons
Diana
Tom Bower
Old Nick
Igby Rigney
Little Nick
Rebecca Lines
Sheila
Justin Marcel McManus
Beaumont DuBinion
Cameron Cowperthwaite
Douche
Jeff Trachta
Harvey Block
Jon Levine
Steve
Toochukwu T.C. Anyachonkeya
Rockland
Director
Tom Schulman
Writer
Tom Schulman
Composer
Adam Berry
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
World premiere
15 October 2022
Production
Benacus Entertainment
Also known as
Double Down South, Southern Gothic, Południe podwaja stawkę, Игра ва-банк, 双倍赌约
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Stills
Quotes
Diana
You got some sort of conceptual constipation?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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