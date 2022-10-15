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Poster of Southern Gothic
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Southern Gothic
7.3

Southern Gothic

, 2022
Double Down South
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Southern Gothic
7.3

Synopsis

In a world of illegal, high-stakes gambling, Nick owns a run-down plantation house. He is enamored with the smart, tough and charming ace Diana's intent to win big and is determined to stake her.

Cast

Kim Coates
Kim Coates
Nick
Lili Simmons
Lili Simmons
Diana
Tom Bower
Tom Bower
Old Nick
Igby Rigney
Little Nick
Rebecca Lines
Rebecca Lines
Sheila
Justin Marcel McManus
Beaumont DuBinion
Cameron Cowperthwaite
Douche
Jeff Trachta
Harvey Block
Jon Levine
Steve
Toochukwu T.C. Anyachonkeya
Rockland
Director Tom Schulman
Writer Tom Schulman
Composer Adam Berry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 October 2022
Production Benacus Entertainment
Also known as
Double Down South, Southern Gothic, Południe podwaja stawkę, Игра ва-банк, 双倍赌约

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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