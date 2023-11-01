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Poster of 21st Century Cleo
Kinoafisha Films 21st Century Cleo

21st Century Cleo

, 2024
21st Century Cleo
USA / Action, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of 21st Century Cleo

Synopsis

A fictional story about Cleopatra in her teen years. She lives a Royal life of luxury in Ancient Egypt with her parents and siblings. One night she is enticed to let loose and break the rules. What have they done?!? She is severely punished. King Pharaoh banishes her far away to set her straight and teach her a Cardinal Life Lesson. She is sent into the 21st Century alone. Cleopatra is pretty much lost and abandoned in our time, but she's still Royal and that's undeniable. Will she ever know the real truth of the matter? What has happened to Ancient Egypt and her family after her exile Into the 21st Century? Stay tuned to know more about Cleopatra's journey into the 21st Century and back.

Cast

Miray Dogan
Cleopatra
Julian Seager
Ragnar
Gloria El-Achkar
Queen Pharaoh
Robert DeAngelo
Theos
Essam Ferris
Pharaoh
Abby R Mooring
Berenice
Rj Wolfe
Al Machimoi
Jaclyn White
Amunet - Queen's Royal staff
Malcolm J K Baker
Roar - Viking Raider
Charles Heimlich
Cairo - Soldier
Maxim Orlov
Caesar
Alex Stricklin
Haesten
Writer Miray Dogan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 November 2023
Release date
1 November 2023 USA
Also known as
21st Century Cleo

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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