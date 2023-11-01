A fictional story about Cleopatra in her teen years. She lives a Royal life of luxury in Ancient Egypt with her parents and siblings. One night she is enticed to let loose and break the rules. What have they done?!? She is severely punished. King Pharaoh banishes her far away to set her straight and teach her a Cardinal Life Lesson. She is sent into the 21st Century alone. Cleopatra is pretty much lost and abandoned in our time, but she's still Royal and that's undeniable. Will she ever know the real truth of the matter? What has happened to Ancient Egypt and her family after her exile Into the 21st Century? Stay tuned to know more about Cleopatra's journey into the 21st Century and back.

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