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7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Snack Shack
7.7
Snack Shack
, 2024
Snack Shack
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
7.7
Synopsis
Nebraska City, 1991, two best friends get the chance to run the swimming pool snack shack, that later comes to be the perfect scenario for transgression, fun, personal discovery and romance.
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Cast
Nick Robinson
Shane
David Costabile
Judge
Gillian Vigman
Jean
JD Evermore
Steve Berg
Michael Bonini
Randy Carmichael
Christian James
Rodney Carmichael
Conor Sherry
A.J.
Gabriel LaBelle
Moose
Mika Abdalla
Brooke
June Gentry
Chrissy
April Clark
Leah
Director
Adam Rehmeier
Writer
Adam Rehmeier
Composer
Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
2 April 2024
World premiere
15 March 2024
Release date
25 September 2024
Spain
16
Worldwide Gross
$455,708
Production
MRC Film, T-Street, Paperclip Limited
Also known as
Snack Shack, El ambigú, El snack shack, Havuzdaki Büfe, O Quiosque, Srácok a strandon, Закусочна, スナックバーへようこそ, 开个零食小铺, 路邊攤, 零食小屋, 小卖部
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
11
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 5 August 2026
Quotes
Brooke
We don't say goodbye.. just see you later.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Interesting facts
The picture was filmed entirely on location in Nebraska.
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