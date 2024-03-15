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Poster of Snack Shack
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Snack Shack
7.7

Snack Shack

, 2024
Snack Shack
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Snack Shack
7.7

Synopsis

Nebraska City, 1991, two best friends get the chance to run the swimming pool snack shack, that later comes to be the perfect scenario for transgression, fun, personal discovery and romance.

Cast

Nick Robinson
Nick Robinson
Shane
David Costabile
David Costabile
Judge
Gillian Vigman
Jean
JD Evermore
Steve Berg
Michael Bonini
Michael Bonini
Randy Carmichael
Christian James
Rodney Carmichael
Conor Sherry
A.J.
Gabriel LaBelle
Moose
Mika Abdalla
Brooke
June Gentry
Chrissy
April Clark
Leah
Director Adam Rehmeier
Writer Adam Rehmeier
Composer Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 April 2024
World premiere 15 March 2024
Release date
25 September 2024 Spain 16
Worldwide Gross $455,708
Production MRC Film, T-Street, Paperclip Limited
Also known as
Snack Shack, El ambigú, El snack shack, Havuzdaki Büfe, O Quiosque, Srácok a strandon, Закусочна, スナックバーへようこそ, 开个零食小铺, 路邊攤, 零食小屋, 小卖部

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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