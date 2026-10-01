6.2Bottom of the Water
Bottom of the Water, 2025
Horror, Detective / 18+
Cast
Director Lim Ji-hoon
Film details
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Bottom of the Water, Mulgwisin, 水鬼, mul-gwi-sin, 물귀신, Water Ghost
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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