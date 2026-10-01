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Poster of Bottom of the Water
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Bottom of the Water
6.2

Bottom of the Water

, 2025
Bottom of the Water
Horror, Detective / 18+
Poster of Bottom of the Water
6.2

Cast

Sin Dong-ryeok
Kyeong-min
Shin Hye-seon
Ga-yeong
Ran Park
Soo-ah
Sun Hye Park
Yoon Yi-Reh
Dong-i
Director Lim Ji-hoon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Bottom of the Water, Mulgwisin, 水鬼, mul-gwi-sin, 물귀신, Water Ghost

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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