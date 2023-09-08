Menu
Poster of Laapataa Ladies
Рейтинги
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.3
3 posters
Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies 18+
Synopsis

Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 April 2024
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
1 March 2024 Australia PG
1 March 2024 Great Britain 12A
1 March 2024 India UA
1 March 2024 Indonesia
1 March 2024 Ireland
4 October 2024 Japan
1 March 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $108,886
Production Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Productions
Also known as
Laapataa Ladies, Las novias perdidas, 迷途新娘, Lost Ladies, Troca Surpresa, Загублені дружини, Потерянные невести, Потерянные невесты, लापता लेडीज, 花嫁はどこへ？
Director
Kiran Rao
Cast
Atishay Jain Akhil
Shivam Ghawariya
Nitanshi Goel
Daood Hussain
Kirti Shreeyansh Jain
8.6
10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
