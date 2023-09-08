Menu
Showtimes
Quotes
8.6
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Laapataa Ladies
18+
Comedy
Drama
Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences.
India
2 hours 2 minutes
2023
26 April 2024
8 September 2023
1 March 2024
Australia
PG
1 March 2024
Great Britain
12A
1 March 2024
India
UA
1 March 2024
Indonesia
1 March 2024
Ireland
4 October 2024
Japan
1 March 2024
UAE
TBC
$108,886
Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Productions
Laapataa Ladies, Las novias perdidas, 迷途新娘, Lost Ladies, Troca Surpresa, Загублені дружини, Потерянные невести, Потерянные невесты, लापता लेडीज, 花嫁はどこへ？
Kiran Rao
Atishay Jain Akhil
Shivam Ghawariya
Nitanshi Goel
Daood Hussain
Kirti Shreeyansh Jain
8.6
8.3
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Deepak Kumar
Don't apologize for having a dream.
