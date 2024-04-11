Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jai Ganesh
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Jai Ganesh
6.5

Jai Ganesh

, 2024
Jai Ganesh
India / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Jai Ganesh
6.5

Synopsis

The movie is a pulse-pounding survival thriller about a paraplegic designer who is wrestling with his inner demons striving for a semblance of normalcy.

Cast

Mahima Nambiar
Unni Mukundan
Hareesh Peradi
Narayanan
Ashokan
Gangadharan
Nandu
Neerali Pavithran
Ravindra Vijay
Ann Jameela Saleem
Devaki Rajendran
Benzi Mathews
ADGP Thomas Alex
Srikanth K. Vijayan
MLA Prasad Puthran
Rayaan Kaimal
Ayaan
Leela Samson
Uma Moorthi
Director Ranjith Sankar
Writer Ranjith Sankar
Composer Sankar Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 April 2024
Release date
25 April 2024 Great Britain 12A
11 April 2024 India U
11 April 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $66,586
Production Dreams N Beyond Production, Unni Mukundan Films
Also known as
Jai Ganesh, जय गणेश

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Girl in the Clouds
The Girl in the Clouds
2026, France / Belgium, Animation
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more