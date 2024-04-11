6.5Jai Ganesh
Jai Ganesh, 2024
India / Thriller / 18+
Synopsis
The movie is a pulse-pounding survival thriller about a paraplegic designer who is wrestling with his inner demons striving for a semblance of normalcy.
Cast
Mahima Nambiar
Unni Mukundan
Hareesh Peradi
Narayanan
Ashokan
Gangadharan
Nandu
Neerali Pavithran
Ravindra Vijay
Ann Jameela Saleem
Devaki Rajendran
Benzi Mathews
ADGP Thomas Alex
Srikanth K. Vijayan
MLA Prasad Puthran
Rayaan Kaimal
Ayaan
Leela Samson
Uma Moorthi
Director Ranjith Sankar
Writer Ranjith Sankar
Composer Sankar Sharma
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 April 2024
Release date
|25 April 2024
|Great Britain
|12A
|11 April 2024
|India
|U
|11 April 2024
|UAE
|TBC
Worldwide Gross $66,586
Production Dreams N Beyond Production, Unni Mukundan Films
Also known as
Jai Ganesh, जय गणेश
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, France / Belgium, Animation
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic