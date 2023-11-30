Menu
Synopsis

Hwjn and his family are Jinn forced to live unseen in the human dimension. Their lives are turned upside-down when a human buys their home. Forbidden by ancient laws to interact, Hwjn is fascinated and unwittingly falls in love. He discovers the truth about his heritage when he does the unthinkable and connects with a human.

 
Country Saudi Arabia
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 January 2025
World premiere 30 November 2023
Release date
4 January 2024 Bahrain
4 January 2024 Egypt
4 January 2024 Jordan
4 January 2024 Kuwait
4 January 2024 Lebanon
4 January 2024 Oman
4 January 2024 Qatar
4 January 2024 Saudi Arabia
15 February 2024 UAE PG13
Budget 0 AED
Worldwide Gross $41,040
Production Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ, MBC Studios, Vox Cinemas
Also known as
HWJN, Принц Джиннов. Наследие двух миров
Director
Yasir Alyasiri
Cast
Baraa Alem
Nour Alkhadra
Alanoud Saud
Mohsen Bin Mansour
Naif Aldufairi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
