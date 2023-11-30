Film Reviews
Hwjn and his family are Jinn forced to live unseen in the human dimension. Their lives are turned upside-down when a human buys their home. Forbidden by ancient laws to interact, Hwjn is fascinated and unwittingly falls in love. He discovers the truth about his heritage when he does the unthinkable and connects with a human.
|4 January 2024
|Bahrain
|4 January 2024
|Egypt
|4 January 2024
|Jordan
|4 January 2024
|Kuwait
|4 January 2024
|Lebanon
|4 January 2024
|Oman
|4 January 2024
|Qatar
|4 January 2024
|Saudi Arabia
|15 February 2024
|UAE
|PG13