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Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme

Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme

, 2024
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme - Trailer
Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme  Trailer

Cast

Roman Mayakin
Roman Mayakin
Lukerya Ilyashenko
Lukerya Ilyashenko
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Yana Koshkina
Yana Koshkina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 February 2024
World premiere 15 February 2024

Film rating

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Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 February 2024

Film Trailers

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Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme - Trailer
Sergiy protiv nechisti. Yaga. Film o filme Trailer
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