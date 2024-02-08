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Poster of Апатия
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Апатия
6.5

Апатия

, 2024
Апатия
Azerbaijan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Апатия
6.5

Cast

Shahla Aliqizi
Azer Aydemir
Tural Baxis
Fuad Jabiyev
Muhammed Shahmammadli
Director Hikmat Rakhimov
Writer Hikmat Rakhimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 February 2024
Release date
8 February 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
Budget 20,000 AZM
Also known as
Apatiya, Apathy, Апатия

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 9 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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