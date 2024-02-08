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6.5
Kinoafisha
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Апатия
6.5
Апатия
, 2024
Апатия
Azerbaijan / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Facts
6.5
Cast
Shahla Aliqizi
Azer Aydemir
Tural Baxis
Fuad Jabiyev
Muhammed Shahmammadli
Director
Hikmat Rakhimov
Writer
Hikmat Rakhimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Azerbaijan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
8 February 2024
Release date
8 February 2024
Azerbaijan
18+
Budget
20,000 AZM
Also known as
Apatiya, Apathy, Апатия
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 9 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Interesting facts
It is Hikmat Rehimov's second full-length feature film.
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