Aaron Dalla Villa
Aaron Dalla Villa
Aaron Dalla Villa
Aaron Dalla Villa
Aaron Dalla Villa
Date of Birth
1 January 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.0
Immortal
(2019)
5.8
Alice and the Vampire Queen
(2023)
4.5
Alpha Rift
(2021)
Filmography
5.8
Alice and the Vampire Queen
Alice and the Vampire Queen
Horror
2023, USA
Girls5eva
Comedy
2021, USA
4.5
Alpha Rift
Alpha Rift
Action, Comedy, Fantasy
2021, USA
6
Immortal
Immortal
Thriller
2019, USA
