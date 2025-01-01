Menu
Aaron Dalla Villa
Date of Birth
1 January 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Immortal 6.0
Immortal (2019)
Alice and the Vampire Queen 5.8
Alice and the Vampire Queen (2023)
Alpha Rift 4.5
Alpha Rift (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alice and the Vampire Queen 5.8
Alice and the Vampire Queen Alice and the Vampire Queen
Horror 2023, USA
Girls5eva
Girls5eva
Comedy 2021, USA
Alpha Rift 4.5
Alpha Rift Alpha Rift
Action, Comedy, Fantasy 2021, USA
Immortal 6
Immortal Immortal
Thriller 2019, USA
