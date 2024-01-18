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Esimda yôq
Esimda yôq
, 2023
Esimda yôq
Uzbekistan / Comedy / 18+
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Cast
Malika Ibrohimova
Rajab Adashev
Nazim Tulyahodzhayev
Yigitali Mamajanov
Director
Nugzar Namozali
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Uzbekistan
Production year
2023
World premiere
18 January 2024
Release date
18 January 2024
Uzbekistan
Also known as
Esimda yôq
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