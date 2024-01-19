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Poster of Plague
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Plague
6.9

Plague

, 2023
Plague
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
Poster of Plague
6.9

Synopsis

The plot follows the dramatic return of wealthy Yurdan (Svezhen Mladenov) and his son Yono (Matei Michev) to their native village after a pilgrimage. During the long and painful travel, they meet different people and witness vario...

Cast

Svezhen Mladenov
Yurdan
Evelina Bibova
Elitza
Matey Michev
Yono
Dobrin Dosev
Father Matey
Velislav Pavlov
Malfeasant
Stanislav Peev
Drebnya
Lyudmila Slaneva
Elitza's mother
Lyubomir Bachvarov
Stareishina
Nazam Karakurt
Innkeeper helper
Boris Krestev
Arabian
Mihail Atanasov
Bandit 3
Nikolay Berov
Farmhand 2
Director Ivan Vladimirov
Writer Boyan Biolchev
Composer Antoni Manchev, Petko Manchev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 January 2024
Release date
19 January 2024 Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross $217,916
Production Miramar Film
Also known as
Plague, Chuma, Pestis, Zaraza, Чума

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 17 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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