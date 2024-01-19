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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Plague
6.9
Plague
, 2023
Plague
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.9
Synopsis
The plot follows the dramatic return of wealthy Yurdan (Svezhen Mladenov) and his son Yono (Matei Michev) to their native village after a pilgrimage. During the long and painful travel, they meet different people and witness vario...
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Cast
Svezhen Mladenov
Yurdan
Evelina Bibova
Elitza
Matey Michev
Yono
Dobrin Dosev
Father Matey
Velislav Pavlov
Malfeasant
Stanislav Peev
Drebnya
Lyudmila Slaneva
Elitza's mother
Lyubomir Bachvarov
Stareishina
Nazam Karakurt
Innkeeper helper
Boris Krestev
Arabian
Mihail Atanasov
Bandit 3
Nikolay Berov
Farmhand 2
Director
Ivan Vladimirov
Writer
Boyan Biolchev
Composer
Antoni Manchev
,
Petko Manchev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
19 January 2024
Release date
19 January 2024
Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross
$217,916
Production
Miramar Film
Also known as
Plague, Chuma, Pestis, Zaraza, Чума
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 17 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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