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Poster of Qalb
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Qalb
8.1

Qalb

, 2024
Qalb
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Qalb
8.1

Synopsis

QALB tells the story of two young hearts falling in love. The ride takes you through the 7 stages of love. The title song 'Qalbee' describes the spiritual elements of love. Like faith there is no compulsion in love either.

Cast

Ranjith Sajeev
Leonardo Kaalpo
Neha Nazneen
Thumbi
Siddique
Sayippu
Jaffer Idukki
Kabeer
Lena
Sauda
Shane Nigam
Athira Patel
Reena
Sanoop Kumar
Bheemboy
Chali Pala
Sarasa Balussery
Sreedhanya
Director Sajid Yahiya
Writer Sajid Yahiya, Suhail Koya
Composer Prakash Alex, Vimal Nazar, Nihal Sadiq
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 January 2024
Release date
12 January 2024 India U
18 January 2024 UAE
Worldwide Gross $1,164
Production Fragrant Nature Film Creations, Friday Film House
Also known as
Qalb, Kalb, Khalb, Qualb

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 16 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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