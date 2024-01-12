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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Qalb
8.1
Qalb
, 2024
Qalb
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.1
Synopsis
QALB tells the story of two young hearts falling in love. The ride takes you through the 7 stages of love. The title song 'Qalbee' describes the spiritual elements of love. Like faith there is no compulsion in love either.
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Cast
Ranjith Sajeev
Leonardo Kaalpo
Neha Nazneen
Thumbi
Siddique
Sayippu
Jaffer Idukki
Kabeer
Lena
Sauda
Shane Nigam
Athira Patel
Reena
Sanoop Kumar
Bheemboy
Chali Pala
Sarasa Balussery
Sreedhanya
Director
Sajid Yahiya
Writer
Sajid Yahiya
,
Suhail Koya
Composer
Prakash Alex
,
Vimal Nazar
,
Nihal Sadiq
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
12 January 2024
Release date
12 January 2024
India
U
18 January 2024
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$1,164
Production
Fragrant Nature Film Creations, Friday Film House
Also known as
Qalb, Kalb, Khalb, Qualb
More
Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 16 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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