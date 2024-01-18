Deniz, Derya, Ali and Yaz's ordinary day turns into a completely different one when they learn that their parents are secret agents. Their parents, who work at TeknoStar, a company that protects hundreds of technological inventions and software that will determine the future of the world, are kidnapped by evil forces trying to take over the technology. The four siblings embark on a challenging adventure to save their parents and the future of the world using the TA-OZ 4000 supercomputer, aka TAKOZ, which they find in a secret compartment at home. Through this process, they evolve into a real team
|18 January 2024
|Azerbaijan
|6+