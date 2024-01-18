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Poster of Sibling’s team
Kinoafisha Films Sibling’s team

Sibling’s team

, 2024
Команда братьев и сестёр
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sibling’s team

Synopsis

Deniz, Derya, Ali and Yaz's ordinary day turns into a completely different one when they learn that their parents are secret agents. Their parents, who work at TeknoStar, a company that protects hundreds of technological inventions and software that will determine the future of the world, are kidnapped by evil forces trying to take over the technology. The four siblings embark on a challenging adventure to save their parents and the future of the world using the TA-OZ 4000 supercomputer, aka TAKOZ, which they find in a secret compartment at home. Through this process, they evolve into a real team  

Cast

Jeyda Kasabalı
Fırat Albayram
Chagan Efe Ak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 18 January 2024
Release date
18 January 2024 Azerbaijan 6+

Film rating

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Updated 16 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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