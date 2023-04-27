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Poster of Land of Women
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Land of Women
5.8

Land of Women

, 2023
La terra delle donne
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Land of Women
5.8

Synopsis

The 1950s: in the ancient and far-off island of Sardinia, two generations of women fight against restrictive age-old traditions to reach sexual and emotional freedom.

Cast

Freddie Fox
Freddie Fox
James
Jan Bijvoet
Jan Bijvoet
Thomas
Valentina Lodovini
Valentina Lodovini
Marianna
Hal Yamanouchi
Hal Yamanouchi
Mamoto
Alessandro Haber
Alessandro Haber
Don Marcello
Syama Rayner
Bastiana
Paola Sini
Fidela
Daniele Monachella
Mario
Maria Teresa Campus
Marianzela
Andrea Nicolò Staffa
Antonio
Director Marisa Vallone
Writer Paola Sini
Composer Fondazione Maria Carta, Vittorio Giampietro, Louis Siciliano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 27 April 2023
Release date
27 April 2023 Italy
6 December 2023 Spain
Budget €2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $125,190
Production Armeni G.E.S. Productions, Fidela Film, New Time
Also known as
La terra delle donne, The Land of Women, L'illa de les dones, La isla de las mujeres, Nők földje, Ziemia kobiet

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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