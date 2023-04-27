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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Land of Women
5.8
Land of Women
, 2023
La terra delle donne
Italy / Drama / 18+
About
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Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
The 1950s: in the ancient and far-off island of Sardinia, two generations of women fight against restrictive age-old traditions to reach sexual and emotional freedom.
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Cast
Freddie Fox
James
Jan Bijvoet
Thomas
Valentina Lodovini
Marianna
Hal Yamanouchi
Mamoto
Alessandro Haber
Don Marcello
Syama Rayner
Bastiana
Paola Sini
Fidela
Daniele Monachella
Mario
Maria Teresa Campus
Marianzela
Andrea Nicolò Staffa
Antonio
Director
Marisa Vallone
Writer
Paola Sini
Composer
Fondazione Maria Carta
,
Vittorio Giampietro
,
Louis Siciliano
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
27 April 2023
Release date
27 April 2023
Italy
6 December 2023
Spain
Budget
€2,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$125,190
Production
Armeni G.E.S. Productions, Fidela Film, New Time
Also known as
La terra delle donne, The Land of Women, L'illa de les dones, La isla de las mujeres, Nők földje, Ziemia kobiet
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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