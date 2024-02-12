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Poster of Life and Love
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Life and Love
6.3

Life and Love

, 2024
Elu ja armastus
Estonia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Life and Love
6.3

Synopsis

In the summer of 1933, looking for better opportunities, Irma comes from the countryside to the city to her relative Lonni. Irma is excited about the change of environment, while Lonni is disappointed with city life and sees Irma's arrival as a new freshness for herself. Rudolf, a middle-aged printer, hires young Irma as a maid in his luxurious apartment. The man's charm and mystery fascinate the girl, and pretty soon feelings ignite. They get married, but then inconsistencies in Rudolf's behavior begin to appear, which puts Irma, who dreamed of true love, in an extremely difficult situation.

Cast

Ursel Tilk
Mait Malmsten
Rudolf
Tõnis Niinemets
Loviise Kapper
Lonni
Alo Kõrve
Markus Luik
Steffi Pähn
Karolin Jürise
Irma
Christel Sootla
Naisvaps
Raho Võrno
Laps
Kalev Võrno
Laps
Mia Intermitte
Laps
Director Helen Takkin
Writer Martin Algus, Helen Takkin, Anton Hansen Tammsaare
Composer Mick Pedaja
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 February 2024
Release date
16 February 2024 Estonia
Production Apollo Film Productions, Taska Film
Also known as
Elu ja armastus, Life and Love, Dzīve un mīlestība, Élet és szerelem, Живот и любов

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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