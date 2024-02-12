In the summer of 1933, looking for better opportunities, Irma comes from the countryside to the city to her relative Lonni. Irma is excited about the change of environment, while Lonni is disappointed with city life and sees Irma's arrival as a new freshness for herself. Rudolf, a middle-aged printer, hires young Irma as a maid in his luxurious apartment. The man's charm and mystery fascinate the girl, and pretty soon feelings ignite. They get married, but then inconsistencies in Rudolf's behavior begin to appear, which puts Irma, who dreamed of true love, in an extremely difficult situation.