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Poster of Wedding Cottage
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Wedding Cottage
7.1

Wedding Cottage

, 2023
The Wedding Cottage
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Wedding Cottage
7.1

Synopsis

A wedding guide creator must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage to renovate the rundown cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding.

Cast

Brendan Penny
Brendan Penny
Evan
Aaron Douglas
Aaron Douglas
Daryl Froelich
Drew Henderson
Scott Bishop
Brent Stait
Neil
Vincent Gale
Roland Witt
Erin Krakow
Erin Krakow
Vanessa
Matreya Scarrwener
Amy Price
Lauren Akemi Bradley
Jill
Annabel Kershaw
Marilyn Sherwood
Melanie Rees
Nadine Froelich
Director Terry Ingram
Writer Judith Berg, Sandra Berg, Laurie B. Turner
Composer Terry Frewer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 January 2024
World premiere 15 April 2023
Release date
15 April 2023 Canada G
Production Wedding Cottage Road Productions, Front Street Pictures
Also known as
The Wedding Cottage, Bračna koliba, Cabana nupțială, Le Cottage des mariages, Svadbena kućica, Un cottage da sogno, Wedding Cottage, 婚礼小屋, 爱屋及乌

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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