Cast
Drew Henderson
Scott Bishop
Matreya Scarrwener
Amy Price
Lauren Akemi Bradley
Jill
Annabel Kershaw
Marilyn Sherwood
Melanie Rees
Nadine Froelich
Cast and Crew
Director
Terry Ingram
Writer
Judith Berg, Sandra Berg, Laurie B. Turner
Composer
Terry Frewer
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
2 January 2024
World premiere
15 April 2023
Production
Wedding Cottage Road Productions, Front Street Pictures
Also known as
The Wedding Cottage, Bračna koliba, Cabana nupțială, Le Cottage des mariages, Svadbena kućica, Un cottage da sogno, Wedding Cottage, 婚礼小屋, 爱屋及乌