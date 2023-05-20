Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Goodbye Julia
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Goodbye Julia

Goodbye Julia

Wadaean Julia 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Wracked by guilt after covering up a murder, Mona — a northern Sudanese retired singer in a tense marriage — tries to make amends by taking in the deceased’s southern Sudanese widow, Julia, and her son, Daniel, into her home. Unable to confess her transgressions to Julia, Mona decides to leave the past behind and adjust to a new status quo, unaware that the country’s turmoil may find its way into her home and put her face to face with her sins.
Country Egypt / France / Germany / Saudi Arabia / Sudan / Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 May 2023
Release date
4 April 2024 Australia M
8 November 2023 France
15 August 2024 Germany 12
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
18 July 2024 Netherlands 9
8 November 2023 Sweden 15
13 December 2024 Taiwan 12+
Worldwide Gross $330,972
Production Station Films, Red Star Films, Die Gesellschaft DGS
Also known as
Wadaean Julia, Goodbye Julia, Adeus, Julia, Żegnaj, Julio, Прощай, Джулия, 再見了！茱莉亞
Director
Mohamed Kordofani
Cast
Eiman Yousif
Siran Riak
Nazar Goma
Ger Duany
Issraa Elkogali Häggström
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more