Wracked by guilt after covering up a murder, Mona — a northern Sudanese retired singer in a tense marriage — tries to make amends by taking in the deceased’s southern Sudanese widow, Julia, and her son, Daniel, into her home. Unable to confess her transgressions to Julia, Mona decides to leave the past behind and adjust to a new status quo, unaware that the country’s turmoil may find its way into her home and put her face to face with her sins.
CountryEgypt / France / Germany / Saudi Arabia / Sudan / Sweden
Runtime2 hours 0 minute
Production year2023
World premiere20 May 2023
Release date
4 April 2024
Australia
M
8 November 2023
France
15 August 2024
Germany
12
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N13
18 July 2024
Netherlands
9
8 November 2023
Sweden
15
13 December 2024
Taiwan
12+
Worldwide Gross$330,972
ProductionStation Films, Red Star Films, Die Gesellschaft DGS