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Poster of Oh Canada
5.5
Oh Canada - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Oh Canada
5.5

Oh Canada

, 2024
Oh Canada
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Oh Canada
5.5
Oh Canada - Trailer
Oh Canada  Trailer

Synopsis

Famed Canadian-American leftist documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife was one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam. Now in his late seventies, Fife is dying of cancer in Montreal and has agreed to a final interview in which he is determined to bare all his secrets at last, to demythologize his mythologized life.

Cast

Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi
Young Leo Fife
Kristine Froseth
Kristine Froseth
Alicia Fife
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Gloria
Richard Gere
Richard Gere
Leo Fife
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
Malcolm
Victoria Hill
Diana
Caroline Dhavernas
Caroline Dhavernas
Rene
Penelope Mitchell
Penelope Mitchell
Amy
Penelope Mitchell
Penelope Mitchell
Amy
Megan MacKenzie
Amanda
Peter Hans Benson
Benjamin Chapman
Director Paul Schrader
Writer Paul Schrader, Russell Banks
Composer Phosphorescent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 January 2025
World premiere 17 May 2024
Release date
20 February 2025 Russia Global Film
27 March 2025 Australia
5 June 2025 Brazil
18 December 2024 France
22 May 2025 Greece
16 January 2025 Italy
20 February 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
21 February 2025 Latvia 16+
20 February 2025 Portugal
29 May 2025 Qatar
25 December 2024 Spain
3 January 2025 Turkey
29 May 2025 UAE 18TC
6 February 2025 Ukraine
20 February 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $1,277,374
Production Northern Lights Films, Vested Interest, Ottocento Films
Also known as
Oh, Canada, Oh Canada, O, Kanāda, O, Kanado!, Oh, Canadá, Oo, Kanada, Канадець, О, Канада

Film rating

5.5
Rate 18 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 10 February 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Oh Canada - Trailer
Oh Canada Trailer
Oh Canada - Dubbed trailer
Oh Canada Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Leo Fife You know what I got to say, I don't want to say it twice. It's a lot easier to say what I wanna say if I know who I'm talking to.

Our Review

Richard Gere on his deathbed remembers his past and love.
Richard Gere on his deathbed remembers his past and love. Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is "Oh, Canada" by Paul Schrader, a master of American cinema. While many expected another story of a "lonely man sitting in a room," the director offers a completely different format—more classic, but with a slight tilt toward non-linear storytelling. It's unclear what's happening with experienced American filmmakers right now, but like Francis Ford Coppola, Paul Schrader shot a…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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