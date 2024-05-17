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You know what I got to say, I don't want to say it twice. It's a lot easier to say what I wanna say if I know who I'm talking to.

Leo Fife You know what I got to say, I don't want to say it twice. It's a lot easier to say what I wanna say if I know who I'm talking to.

Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is "Oh, Canada" by Paul Schrader, a master of American cinema. While many expected another story of a "lonely man sitting in a room," the director offers a completely different format—more classic, but with a slight tilt toward non-linear storytelling. It's unclear what's happening with experienced American filmmakers right now, but like Francis Ford Coppola, Paul Schrader shot a…

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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.