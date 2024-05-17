Famed Canadian-American leftist documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife was one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam. Now in his late seventies, Fife is dying of cancer in Montreal and has agreed to a final interview in which he is determined to bare all his secrets at last, to demythologize his mythologized life.
Leo FifeYou know what I got to say, I don't want to say it twice. It's a lot easier to say what I wanna say if I know who I'm talking to.
Our Review
Richard Gere on his deathbed remembers his past and love.
Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is "Oh, Canada" by Paul Schrader, a master of American cinema. While many expected another story of a "lonely man sitting in a room," the director offers a completely different format—more classic, but with a slight tilt toward non-linear storytelling. It's unclear what's happening with experienced American filmmakers right now, but like Francis Ford Coppola, Paul Schrader shot a…
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.