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Poster of Asthra
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Asthra
5.9

Asthra

, 2023
Asthra
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Asthra
5.9

Cast

Amith Chakalakkal
Suhasini Kumaran
Senthil Krishna
Sudheer Karamana
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Jayadushyanth
Abu Salim
Neena Kurup
Santhosh Keezhattoor
Renu Soundar
Director Azad Alavil
Writer Vinu K. Mohan, Jiju Raj
Composer Mohan Sitara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 December 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 UAE TBC
Production Porus Cinemas
Also known as
Asthra

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
2.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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