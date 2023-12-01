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Poster of Kadhikan
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Kadhikan
6.5

Kadhikan

, 2023
Kadhikan
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Kadhikan
6.5

Synopsis

"KADHIKAN" .A renowned storyteller during the 1980s, currently earning a living at the sawmill, hiding the performer in him due to his dire circumstances. A 17-year-old boy living in a juvenile home wishes to learn storytelling from him with the support of the superintendent. His desire to learn the art form reignites the storyteller’s faith in the same. Over a short span of time, the relationship between the Kadhikan and the young boy becomes a bond unlike any other, unfolding new dimensions in both their lives.

 

Cast

Ketaki Narayan
Unni Mukundan
Mukesh
Krishnanand
Gopu Krishnan
Manoj Govindan
Sabitha Jayaraaj
Director Jayaraj
Writer Jayaraj
Composer Sanjoy Chowdhury
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 December 2023
Release date
1 December 2023 Great Britain 12A
1 December 2023 India
8 December 2023 UAE
Production New Generation Cinema, Widescreen Media Productions
Also known as
Kadhikan

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
3.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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