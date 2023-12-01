"KADHIKAN" .A renowned storyteller during the 1980s, currently earning a living at the sawmill, hiding the performer in him due to his dire circumstances. A 17-year-old boy living in a juvenile home wishes to learn storytelling from him with the support of the superintendent. His desire to learn the art form reignites the storyteller’s faith in the same. Over a short span of time, the relationship between the Kadhikan and the young boy becomes a bond unlike any other, unfolding new dimensions in both their lives.
|1 December 2023
|Great Britain
|12A
|1 December 2023
|India
|8 December 2023
|UAE