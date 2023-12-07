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7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
To All A Good Night
7.7
To All A Good Night
, 2023
To All A Good Night
Canada / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
7.7
Synopsis
After a small-town photographer saves a man’s life, she learns he’s in town to buy her family’s parkland, the location of the annual Christmas celebration.
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Cast
Mark Ghanimé
Sam
Craig March
Kimberley Sustad
Ceci
Luisa d'Oliveira
Penny
Ayla Evans
Madison
Karen Kruper
Vivian
Leanne Lapp
Ella
Alison Araya
Abigail
Jordy the Dog
Max the Dog
John Innes
Mr. Benson
Trevor Leyenhorst
Ryan
Director
Andy Mikita
Writer
Betsy Morris
Composer
Jordan Klassen
,
Taylor Swindells
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 December 2023
World premiere
7 December 2023
Production
Patrick Street Pictures, Province Pictures
Also known as
To All a Good Night, À la recherche de mon ange gardien, A Picture Perfect Christmas, I svima laku noć, Karácsony Willow Glenben, Natale e altri rimedi, Svima laku noć, 祝大家晚安
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
12
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Sam
So does this cute little fella say anything or make noise or warn you when he's about to steal your soul?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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