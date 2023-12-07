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Poster of To All A Good Night
7.7
Kinoafisha Films To All A Good Night
7.7

To All A Good Night

, 2023
To All A Good Night
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of To All A Good Night
7.7

Synopsis

After a small-town photographer saves a man’s life, she learns he’s in town to buy her family’s parkland, the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Cast

Mark Ghanimé
Mark Ghanimé
Sam
Craig March
Kimberley Sustad
Ceci
Luisa d'Oliveira
Penny
Ayla Evans
Madison
Karen Kruper
Vivian
Leanne Lapp
Ella
Alison Araya
Abigail
Jordy the Dog
Max the Dog
John Innes
Mr. Benson
Trevor Leyenhorst
Ryan
Director Andy Mikita
Writer Betsy Morris
Composer Jordan Klassen, Taylor Swindells
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 December 2023
World premiere 7 December 2023
Production Patrick Street Pictures, Province Pictures
Also known as
To All a Good Night, À la recherche de mon ange gardien, A Picture Perfect Christmas, I svima laku noć, Karácsony Willow Glenben, Natale e altri rimedi, Svima laku noć, 祝大家晚安

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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