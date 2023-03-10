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Poster of Great Photo, Lovely Life
8.4
Great Photo, Lovely Life - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Great Photo, Lovely Life
8.4

Great Photo, Lovely Life

, 2023
Great Photo, Lovely Life
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Great Photo, Lovely Life
8.4
Great Photo, Lovely Life - Trailer
Great Photo, Lovely Life  Trailer

Synopsis

A photojournalist turns her lens on the decades of sexual abuse her family and community experienced at the hands of her grandfather in this unflinching portrait of intergenerational trauma, family secrets, and redemption.

Cast

Amanda Mustard
Photojournalist
Bill Flickinger
Self - Amanda's Grandpa
Debi Mustard
Self - Amanda's Mom
Angie Minnick
Self - Amanda's Sister
Paul Flickinger
Self - Amanda's Uncle
Grace Dillard
Self - Bill's Former Patient
Jack Herd
Self - Bill's Employer 1979 - 1980
Barbara Herd
Self - Bill's Employer 1979 - 1980
Salesta Flickinger
Self - Amanda's Grandma
Director Rachel Beth Anderson, Amanda Mustard
Writer Rachel Beth Anderson, Amanda Mustard, Josef Beeby, Tyler H. Walk
Composer Dan Deacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 March 2023
World premiere 10 March 2023
Release date
10 March 2023 Romania 18
Production Doc Society, ARK Media, Ark Media
Also known as
Great Photo, Lovely Life, Gran foto, hermosa vida, Bela Foto, Bela Vida, Belle photo, belle vie, Fotókba zárt hazugság, Una gran foto, una vida preciosa, Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family's Secrets

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 December 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Great Photo, Lovely Life - Trailer
Great Photo, Lovely Life Trailer
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