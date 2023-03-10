A photojournalist turns her lens on the decades of sexual abuse her family and community experienced at the hands of her grandfather in this unflinching portrait of intergenerational trauma, family secrets, and redemption.
Cast
Amanda Mustard
Photojournalist
Bill Flickinger
Self - Amanda's Grandpa
Debi Mustard
Self - Amanda's Mom
Angie Minnick
Self - Amanda's Sister
Paul Flickinger
Self - Amanda's Uncle
Grace Dillard
Self - Bill's Former Patient
Jack Herd
Self - Bill's Employer 1979 - 1980
Barbara Herd
Self - Bill's Employer 1979 - 1980
Salesta Flickinger
Self - Amanda's Grandma
DirectorRachel Beth Anderson, Amanda Mustard
WriterRachel Beth Anderson, Amanda Mustard, Josef Beeby, Tyler H. Walk
Great Photo, Lovely Life, Gran foto, hermosa vida, Bela Foto, Bela Vida, Belle photo, belle vie, Fotókba zárt hazugság, Una gran foto, una vida preciosa, Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family's Secrets