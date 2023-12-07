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Poster of Hi Nanna
8.3
Hi Nanna - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hi Nanna
8.3

Hi Nanna

, 2023
Hi Nanna
India / Drama, Family, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hi Nanna
8.3
Hi Nanna - Trailer
Hi Nanna  Trailer

Synopsis

Revolves around the bond of a father, daughter, and a friend.

Cast

Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Yashna
Shruti Haasan
Nani
Viraj
Angad Bedi
Dr. Aravind Bhatia
Jayaram
Yashna's father
Kiara Khanna
Mahi
Nassar
Dr. Ranjan
Priyadarshi Pulikonda
Justin
Shilpa Tulaskar
Yashna and Neha's mother
Viraj Ashwin
Dr. Ashok Bhatia
Drishty Talwar
Neha
Director Shouryuv
Writer Vamshi Bommena, Nagendra Kasi, Shouryuv, Rashmi Singh
Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 January 2024
World premiere 7 December 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Russia Indian Films
7 December 2023 Great Britain 12A
7 December 2023 India U
7 December 2023 Ireland 12A
7 December 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $210,780
Production Vyra Entertainments
Also known as
Hi Nanna, Hola, papito, Hi Papa, Oi, Papai, Untitled Nani/Shouryuv Project, Привет, пап!, 最愛的爸爸, Hi Naana, Hi Paapa, Nani 30, Hi Naanna

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hi Nanna - Trailer
Hi Nanna Trailer
Hi Nanna - Subtitled trailer
Hi Nanna Subtitled trailer
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