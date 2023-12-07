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8.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Hi Nanna
8.3
Hi Nanna
, 2023
Hi Nanna
India / Drama, Family, Romantic / 18+
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8.3
Hi Nanna
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Revolves around the bond of a father, daughter, and a friend.
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Cast
Mrunal Thakur
Yashna
Shruti Haasan
Nani
Viraj
Angad Bedi
Dr. Aravind Bhatia
Jayaram
Yashna's father
Kiara Khanna
Mahi
Nassar
Dr. Ranjan
Priyadarshi Pulikonda
Justin
Shilpa Tulaskar
Yashna and Neha's mother
Viraj Ashwin
Dr. Ashok Bhatia
Drishty Talwar
Neha
Director
Shouryuv
Writer
Vamshi Bommena
,
Nagendra Kasi
,
Shouryuv
,
Rashmi Singh
Composer
Hesham Abdul Wahab
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 33 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
4 January 2024
World premiere
7 December 2023
Release date
7 December 2023
Russia
Indian Films
7 December 2023
Great Britain
12A
7 December 2023
India
U
7 December 2023
Ireland
12A
7 December 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$210,780
Production
Vyra Entertainments
Also known as
Hi Nanna, Hola, papito, Hi Papa, Oi, Papai, Untitled Nani/Shouryuv Project, Привет, пап!, 最愛的爸爸, Hi Naana, Hi Paapa, Nani 30, Hi Naanna
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
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Updated 19 February 2026
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Hi Nanna
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Hi Nanna
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Stills
Quotes
Viraj
Everyone thought Mahi survived because of me. No... I survived because of her.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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